Ikkat trailer promises a quirky family drama set during the pandemic

The trailer of Kannada film Ikkat was released on Tuesday. The comedy film is set against the backdrop of the nationwide lockdown that was imposed during the first wave of coronavirus.

The trailer introduces us to a warring couple who are on the verge of divorce. However, the 21-days lockdown forces the couple to put their plan for separation on the backburner and tolerate each other until they are free to go out. Their situation in a small apartment gets more complicated with the arrival of an uninvited guest and an unknown presence in the house.

“It was the lockdown that inspired us to make Ikkat. There was a time during the initial stages of the pandemic when the whole world was in a very sombre mood as we all were experiencing a difficult time. However, with Ikkat, we have attempted to showcase these unprecedented times through a humorous lens. The quirky storyline, the talent and their stupendous comic timing is what makes the film an absolute fun watch,” said the makers in a statement.

Ikkat is written and directed by Esham Khan and Haseen Khan. It is bankrolled by director Pawan Kumar of U-Turn fame.

“Ikkat is truly a unique film. As it is based on the lockdown, there is a sense of relatability that is associated with it. It is a hilarious story and I am sure that it will be a great watch for viewers across the globe who will enjoy the situational comedy setting of the film,” said Nagabhushana N S, who plays an important role in the film.

Ikkat also marks the acting debut of Bhoomi Shetty. “I am thrilled to make my foray into films and also my digital debut with Ikkat, a completely crazy comedy-drama which everyone will relate to. It was offered to me when I least expected it, when things were completely on a stand-still because of the lockdown. I had such a blast during the story narration that I knew right away that I had to do this film. Ikkat is a super special movie for me, and we had an amazing time shooting for it,” she said.

Ikkat will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.