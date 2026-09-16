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Kannada cinema legend Anant Nag to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anant Nag over his Dadasaheb Phalke award win.
Kannada cinema legend Anant Nag has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. India’s highest honour in the field of cinema, Anant Nag will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22.
One of the most celebrated and revered film actors in the country, Anant Nag has appeared in more than 300 movies over a remarkable career spanning five decades. While over 200 of his films are in Kannada, the rest are in various languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, and English. He is also a renowned name in the theatre world.
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PM Modi lauds Anant Nag
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the veteran actor and said, “For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist.”
“On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that the Actor will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey that has inspired generations,” the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release.
ದಾದಾಸಾಹೇಬ್ ಫಾಲ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಯಿಂದ ಪುರಸ್ಕೃತರಾದ ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧ ನಟ ಅನಂತ್ ನಾಗ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು.
ಕಳೆದ ಹಲವು ದಶಕಗಳಿಂದ, ಅವರ ಸಹಜ ಅಭಿನಯ, ಗಮನಾರ್ಹ ವೈವಿಧ್ಯತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಕಲಾಪ್ರತಿಭೆಯು ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದಲ್ಲಿ, ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದಲ್ಲಿ, ಅವಿಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ ಛಾಪನ್ನು ಮೂಡಿಸಿವೆ. ಅವರು ಅಭಿನಯಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು… https://t.co/2jimAZM16T
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2026
Anant Nag’s film career
A recipient of the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor four times — for Minchina Ota (1980), Hosa Neeru (1986), Avasthe (1987), and Gangavva Gangamaayi (1994) — Anant Nag also won the Dr Vishnuvardhan Award in 2011. In 2025, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.
Born Anant Nagarkatte on September 4, 1948, he has also appeared in television shows. He rose to nationwide fame with his appearance on the popular Doordarshan series Malgudi Days, based on legendary writer and novelist RK Narayan’s 1943 short story collection of the same name.
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He is also noted for his appearances in movies such as Ankur (1974), Bayalu Daari (1976), Kanneshwara Rama (1977), Naa Ninna Bidalaare (1979), Chandanada Gombe (1979), Benkiya Bale (1983), Hendthige Helbedi (1989), Ganeshana Maduve (1990), Gowri Ganesha (1991), Mungaru Male (2006), Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu (2016), Raajakumara (2017), Sarkari Hi Pra Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai (2018), KGF (2018), KGF 2 (2022), and Gaalipata 2 (2022). He was most recently seen in Rajadrohi (2025).
(With inputs from PTI)
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