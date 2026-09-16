Kannada cinema legend Anant Nag to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

One of the most celebrated and revered film actors in the country, Anant Nag has appeared in more than 300 movies. (Credit: Express archives, IMDb)

Kannada cinema legend Anant Nag has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. India’s highest honour in the field of cinema, Anant Nag will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22.

One of the most celebrated and revered film actors in the country, Anant Nag has appeared in more than 300 movies over a remarkable career spanning five decades. While over 200 of his films are in Kannada, the rest are in various languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, and English. He is also a renowned name in the theatre world.