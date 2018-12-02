Kannada actors Yash and Radhika welcome a baby girl

Kannada actors Yash and Radhika welcomed their first child on Sunday morning. Radhika gave birth to a baby girl around 6 am in a private hospital in Bangalore. The couple had announced their pregnancy in July through a video message posted on Yash’s official social media pages.

Yash and Radhika first met on the sets of television serial Nandagokul and dated for six years before tying the knot in 2016. They made their film debut together with 2008 movie Moggina Manasu. So far, the couple has worked together in four films.

Yash is one of the most influential actors in Kannada cinema. He is also active in politics and has campaigned for BJP and JD(S) candidates in Mysuru and Mandya districts in the Karnataka state assembly elections this year. Former Chief Minister SM Krishna and legislator Zameer Ahmed were among the guests at his wedding.

Radhika rose to fame after starring in commercially successful films like Hudugaru, Addhuri, Drama, Bahaddur and Mr and Mrs Ramachari (2014). She is considered to be one of the most versatile actresses in Kannada cinema.

Other celebrities from the industry took to Twitter to congratulate the new parents. Popular actor Sudeep’s wife tweeted, “Congratulations to the new parents Radhika and ⁦@NimmaYash⁩ !!!Your little girl is going to be the most amazing and gorgeous part of your lives! God bless you!!”

Telugu and Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna also took to Twitter to share her excitement at the happy news. “@NimmaYash sir @RadhikaPandit7 ma’am..I am so so happy for two of you.. congratulations .. may the god bless the little one with all the love and happiness..and the two of you with the best health and happiness..”, she tweeted.