Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar shot at, escapes unhurt Belagavi

Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar has escaped an attempt on his life.

By: PTI | Belagavi |
July 13, 2022 11:36:19 am
A team of police investigating at Shivaranjan Bolannavar's house. (Photo: By special arrangement)

Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar escaped unhurt when unknown assailants fired three rounds at him near his residence in Bailhongal and fled, police said on Wednesday. “The actor was the target, but he is safe. A hunt is on for the assailants,” a police officer said. He said the actor had gone to visit his parents in Bailhongal on Tuesday night.

“When he was knocking on the door, the motorcycle-borne assailants appeared outside and opened fire at him, but none of the bullets hit him..,” the officer said. Shivaranjan has acted in several movies including Veera Bhadra, Bisi Rakta, Aata Hudugaata, Amrutha Sindhu and Raja Rani.

He earned recognition for his work in Amrutha Sindhu, in which his co-star was actress Shruthi.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

