scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday Reads

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay suffers serious injuries in road accident

Sanchari Vijay has suffered grievous injuries and remains critical, as per reports.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2021 6:12:35 pm
Sanchari VijaySanchari Vijay won the National Award for Naanu Avanalla Avalu. (Photo: Sanchari Vijay/Twitter)

Award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay has been grievously injured in a road accident in Bengaluru. The actor has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a city hospital but is yet to regain consciousness, as per reports.

The actor had an accident as he was returning home on his bike on Friday. He has suffered brain injuries. Reports quoted a doctor saying that the actor remains critical. “As he had blood clot in the brain, we have performed a surgery, the next 48 hours is going to be critical,” a neurosurgeon Arun Nayak told news channels.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sanchari Vijay made his debut with 2011 film Rangappa Hogbitna. The actor who also appeared in Harivu and Oggarane, won the National Award for Naanu Avanalla Avalu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Manoj Bajpayee cooks up a storm in The Family Man 2 BTS photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 13: Latest News

Advertisement