Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay in coma after brain surgery, hospital says ‘very critical’

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay’s condition continues to be critical after he met with an accident on Saturday. The actor underwent a surgery to stop bleeding in the brain and has been in coma since, said the hospital.

“He (Vijay) was in a serious condition when we received him in the Emergency Department. A CT scan of the brain was done which showed very severe brain injury in addition to a subdural hematoma (brain bleeding). An immediate brain surgery was done to remove the brain haemorrhage. Currently he is in the Neuro ICU with full life support. He continues to be in a coma state and is very critical. We are monitoring his medical condition constantly and are providing him with the best possible treatment,” said Dr Arun Naik, senior consultant neurosurgeon at the Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru.

Vijay was riding pillion with his friend Naveen on a bike when it skidded and hit an electric pole. Naveen fractured his leg but Vijay was grievously injured. The accident took place around 11:45 PM on Saturday, when the Covid-induced lockdown was still in force. It is said that Vijay and Naveen had gone out on the bike to buy medicines.

Vijay’s brother Siddesh Kumar blamed Naveen’s reckless driving for the accident. According to reports, a case has been registered against Naveen, based on a complaint by Siddesh.

Vijay is a well-known actor in the theatre circle in Karnataka. He gets his moniker Sanchari from the theatre troupe he was associated with before he began acting in movies. He is known for films like Naanu Avanalla…Avalu, Killing Veerappan and Nathicharami among others.