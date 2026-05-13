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Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj dies of heart attack at 47; colleagues pay tribute
According to reports, Dileep Raj suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru.
Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj died following a heart attack in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 47. According to reports, the actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru. Despite doctors making several attempts to revive him, he could not be saved.
News of his sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the Kannada entertainment industry, with actors, fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a performer known for his versatility and warmth.
Actor Chetan Kumar took to X to express his grief and remember his late colleague. Mourning Dileep Raj’s passing, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by passing of gifted artist Dileep Raj at age of 47. I worked directly with Mr Raj in 2009 during our song shooting in Goa; he was creative, kind and cool. I’m especially thankful to him for giving life to my characters as a dubbing artist. He will be fondly remembered.”
Deeply saddened by passing of gifted artist Dileep Raj at age of 47
I worked directly w/ Mr Raj in 2009 during our song shooting in Goa; he was creative, kind & cool
Im especially thankful to him for giving life to my characters as a dubbing artist
He will be fondly remembered pic.twitter.com/uyrUo2LGIL
— Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) May 13, 2026
Fans too were left heartbroken, with many struggling to come to terms with the tragic news. One fan wrote on X, “Today we lost a talented star of Sandalwood. Actor-producer #DileepRaj left us too soon at the age of 47 due to a heart attack. Rest in peace.” Another emotional tribute read, “Dileep Raj, you were my all-time favourite. Thank you for the memories and the characters you brought to life. Your sudden departure has left a huge void in Kannada cinema.”
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About Dileep Raj
Born on September 2, 1978, Dileep Raj carved a long and respected career in the Kannada entertainment industry through television, films, theatre and production. Before gaining popularity on television, he was widely recognised for his strong association with theatre and stage performances. Over the years, he built a loyal fan base with memorable performances across mediums.
The actor was recently seen in the film Mocktail 3, where audiences appreciated his nuanced performance and striking new look. Apart from films, he was also widely known for popular television serials such as Kambada Mane and Janani. His contribution to Kannada cinema and television continues to be remembered fondly by fans and colleagues alike.
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