Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj dies of heart attack at 47; colleagues pay tribute

Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj died following a heart attack in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 47. According to reports, the actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru. Despite doctors making several attempts to revive him, he could not be saved.

News of his sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the Kannada entertainment industry, with actors, fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a performer known for his versatility and warmth.

Actor Chetan Kumar took to X to express his grief and remember his late colleague. Mourning Dileep Raj’s passing, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by passing of gifted artist Dileep Raj at age of 47. I worked directly with Mr Raj in 2009 during our song shooting in Goa; he was creative, kind and cool. I’m especially thankful to him for giving life to my characters as a dubbing artist. He will be fondly remembered.”