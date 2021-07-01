Kannada actor Jaggesh’s son Yathiraj survives a freak road accident

Kannada actor Yathiraj was involved in a freak road accident on Thursday on the Bangalore-Hyderabad highway. Around 12 pm today, the high-end BMW car that Yathiraj was driving, lost control and rammed into a tree on the highway road located on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur.

The Kannada news channels showed the visuals of Yathiraj’s car, which has been badly damaged following the head-on collision. Fortunately, Yathiraj has survived the crash with minor injuries. The news reports confirmed that Yathiraj was shifted to a nearby government hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. It is said he will soon be on his way back home to Bengaluru.

Yathiraj was travelling alone at the time of the crash. Yathiraj or his family have not yet issued a statement on the accident.

Yathiraj is the younger son of popular Kannada actor Jaggesh and the brother of actor Gururaj. Following in the footsteps of his father and brother, he also tried his luck in movies. He has played supporting roles in films such as Gosi Gang and Bullet Basya.