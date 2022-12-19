Kannada actor Darshan hit with a slipper at Kranti event, attack caught on camera

Kannada movie star Darshan was hot with a slipper while promoting his upcoming film Kranti in Hosapete. Hundreds of fans had gathered to launch a song from the film at the event, which took place on Sunday evening. The videos doing the rounds on social media show Darshan being hit by a slipper thrown at him by an unidentified person in the crowd.

In the video, Darshan could be seen stepping into the front of the stage to address the crowd. Suddenly, a slipper was thrown at him which hit him on the shoulder. The incident shocked everyone and it caused a lot of agitation among the crowd. However, Darshan managed to recover his wits from the initial shock and kept everyone calm. The rest of the event happened as planned despite this incident.

Many fans have demanded the arrest of the person who attacked Darshan.

Darshan is already in the eye of the storm over his troubled relationship with the mainstream media in Karnataka. A phone conversation allegedly showing Darshan bad-mouthing the media for putting every aspect of his life under scrutiny had gone viral earlier. Following the incident, many leading news channels boycotted the promotional events of Kranti.

Darshan and his team have reached out to online media platforms and social media influencers to spread the word about Kranti among the public.

Sunday’s event saw the release of the song titled Bombe Bombe, which is the second single track to release from the film’s music album. The first single was Dharani.

V. Harikrishna has written and directed Kranti. He has also scored the music for the film. Besides Darshan, the film also stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran and Sumalatha. And it’s due in cinemas in January.