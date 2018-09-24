Kannada actors Darshan, Devaraj and Prajwal injured in car crash

Darshan was shooting for his upcoming film in Mysuru. Darshan was shooting for his upcoming film in Mysuru.

Kannada actor Darshan met with an accident in the wee hours of Monday in Mysuru. His SUV rammed into a road divider near Hinkal Bridge on Mysuru Ring Road around 3:30 am. Darshan was traveling with actor Devaraj, his son Prajwal Devaraj and four others in the SUV.

While Darshan fractured his right arm, Devraj and Prajwal sustained injuries. They are all being treated at the Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysuru.

Darshan was shooting for his upcoming film in Mysuru for the last few days. Before leaving for Bengaluru, the actor, along with his friends, spent Sunday in Mysuru by taking part in activities related to Dussehra festival.

According to TV reports, Darshan’s car has gone missing from the accident spot. The police were also not informed about the incident.

Officials of Vanivilasa Puram Traffic Police Station are currently looking into the accident. It is also unclear who was behind the wheels when the car lost balance and crashed into the divider.

Families and friends of the actors have reached the hospital in Mysuru.

More details awaited.

