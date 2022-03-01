Kannada actor Amulya blessed with twins

Kannada actor Amulya and husband Jagdish R Chandra on Tuesday welcomed two baby boys. The news was confirmed by Jagdish on his social media handle.

“Blessed with twin babies, both the boys and mother doing absolutely fine, heartiest thanks for all the love, good wishes showered on us throughout this journey,” Jagdish wrote on his Instagram account.

In February, Amulya hosted a baby shower, which saw the who’s who of the Kannada film industry in attendance.

Amulya made her silver screen debut as a child actor in early 2000. She acted in movies like Chandu, Laali Haadu, Maharaaja Mandya, Namma Basava among others before she made her debut as an adult with Ganesh-starrer Cheluvina Chittara (2007).

She went on to star in Chaitrada Chandrama, Premism, Naanu Nanna Kanasu, Manasology, Ram-Leela among others. Her last major role was in the 2017 movie Masti Gudi, which starred Duniya Vijay in the lead role. In 2017, she got married to Jagdish R Chandra, and bid adieu to the movies.