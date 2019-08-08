Singham song Kalli Kitte Mil: Fans of the original will approve of this track

“Kalli Kitte Mil”, the third song from upcoming Punjabi film Singham, is out. The song is a light, upbeat number meant to emphasise the relationship between Parmish Verma and Sonam Bajwa.

Advertising

Crooned by Kulwinder Dhillon and composed by Sukhpal Sukh, the song is a recreation of the 2003 version with updated production and more current instrumentation.

“Kalli Kitte Mil” is a decent placeholder track to build buzz around the release of Singham. Those who enjoyed the original are very likely to enjoy this updated version.

One of the standout moments in the video is the strangest proposal committed on film. Parmish Verma and Sonam Bajwa are seen gazing lovingly at each other before being surrounded by uniform-clad kids doing bhangra. Amidst this, Verma’s Singham decides to get down on one knee and pop the question.

Advertising

All is fine though, as we later see that the two are going to get married.

Singham, directed by Navaniat Singh, is set to release this Friday.