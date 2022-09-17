scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Kabzaa teaser: Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa promise a large scale pan-Indian film

The teaser of Kannada film Kabzaa was released on Saturday, starring actors Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran.

UpendraActor Upendra in a still from the upcoming film Kabzaa.

The teaser of director R Chandru’s Kannada film Kabzaa was released on Saturday. The teaser of the much awaited film starring Kannada stars Upendra and Kichcha Sudeepa, gives a glimpse into the life of a gangster in India’s pre-independence era. The film also stars actor Shriya Saran.

The teaser starts with paying homage to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. We are then shown a scene from a village where people are struggling to find food. The story starts off in the year 1942 but moves on to the future where we see a man grow up in poverty but it appears that he has chosen a life of being a gangster. Next, we see actor Upendra’s character as he is introduced getting out of a car with a cigar.

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa’s character is also introduced in the teaser and he is seen in a sleek look, with a moustache as he aims the gun at someone. The teaser ends with the line “Every ending has a beginning.” The teaser ends with ‘the next big thing in Indian cinema’ written on the screen.

Upendra released the teaser on his social media handles in a post and then later posted a still from the teaser, thanking the audience. Kabzaa will release in seven languages. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, M Kamaraj and Posani Krishna Murali.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 08:47:14 pm
