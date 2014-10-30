‘Kaaviya Thalaivan’ to be promoted via road trip

‘Kaaviya Thalaivan’ is the story of theatre artists in the 20th century.

The makers of upcoming Tamil period drama ‘Kaaviya Thalaivan’ have decided to go on a road trip to promote the film. The team will visit key towns in Tamil Nadu to meet audiences and engage with them in a lot of activities.

‘Kaaviya Thalaivan’ is the story of theatre artists in the 20th century.

“In the olden days, theatre actors would perform a small scene from their drama on the roads to attract the attention of the audience. Since our film is about theatre artists, we also intend to do something similar by travelling to seven important towns in Tamil Nadu,” the film’s director Vasanthabalan told IANS.

“We will go on a road trip, meet people and talk to them about our film. We plan to organise talent shows in colleges to tap some hidden talent and also present skits outside theatres in these towns,” he said.

Starring Siddharth, Prithviraj, Vedhika Kumar, Anaika and Nassar in important roles, the film is slated for release Nov 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App