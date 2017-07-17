Bigg Boss Telugu premiere episode highlight: Know more about the contestants of Junior NTR’s show. Watch videos

Junior NTR nailed it on the first day of Bigg Boss Telugu. Junior NTR nailed it on the first day of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Junior NTR is known for his power packed performances on-screen but now, he will be meeting his fans every weekend as he is hosting the first ever season of Bigg Boss Telugu. As a host, Tarak seemed a bit nervous but the audience enjoyed his presence, his energy on the stage. He performed on the theme song of Bigg Boss Telugu. Unlike Kamal Haasan in Bigg Boss Tamil, Tarak was interactive, entertaining, which gives a good start to the show. But soon the focus drifted from the actor as he started introducing the housemates of the reality show.

If you missed the episode and have no idea who are the 14 contestants who would compete with each other for 70 days to become the first Bigg Boss Telugu winner, then here are your answers.

Archana: Rose to fame with her supporting role in Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Archana is a Telugu actor. She made a grand entry with a beautiful classical performance. For those who are unaware, the actor is an accomplished Kuchipudi and Kathak dancer.

Mumaith Khan: For all those who have seen Telugu films, this name is not unfamiliar. At present, she is mired in the drug controversy but Mumaith is one of the contestants who rose to fame in Indian film industry with her sultry moves and singing abilities.

Sameer: Sameer is probably one of the most known personalities amongst the other contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu. He has a long list of filmography and mostly seen as a supporting role in films. There is no actor he has not worked with.

Madhu Priya: Madhu Priya is a singer mostly known for her folk songs. When she made an entry into the Bigg Boss house, she made Junior NTR quite emotional. In fact, he was teary-eyed.

Sampoornesh Babu: Known for his out-of-the-box antics on the show, Sampoornesh has appeared in films produced and starring him. Not famous but a personality who surely cannot be ignored. In the country, he is famous for all sort of memes he has been a part of.

Kalpana Raghavendar: She is another personality who perhaps needs no introduction. She has lent her voice to many hit tracks in the industry. She is famous for her Tamil tracks.

Dhanraj: Actor, known for his roles in horror comedies like Raju Gari Gadhi and recently appeared in Banthi Poola Janaki.

Apart from them, the Bigg Boss house hosted Chandamama fame Shiva Balaji, Dammu fame Tejaswi Madivada, film analyst Mahesh Kathi, Katthi Kartheeka and Prince Cecil.

The entry of the housemates was followed by Bigg Boss laying out the rules, which the contestants have to follow in the coming days. The rules, so far, consist of the contestants not removing their mikes, conversing only in Telugu and not sleeping before the lights are switched off.

The show will air on all seven days at 9:30 pm on Star Maa.

