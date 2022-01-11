Jasmin Bhasin to star with Gippy Grewal in Punjabi film Honeymoon, Aly Goni showers love

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin took to social media on Tuesday to announce her upcoming film Honeymoon with Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal. Sharing a few photos from the launch, Jasmin wrote, “A new journey begins!! #Honeymoon starring @gippygrewal & me is the ultimate Punjabi comedy-drama coming soon to tickle your funny bones.”

This marks Jasmin’s debut as a leading actor in movies.

Jasmin’s boyfriend, actor Aly Goni took to the comments section and wrote, “I m so happy” with a few heart emojis. Himanshi Khurana wrote, “Congratulations.” Aditya Narayan, Amaal Malik, Shardul Pandit, Disha Parmar and many others also congratulated Jasmin on her debut film project.

Jasmin opened up about her love for Aly on Bigg Boss. She later told indianexpress.com, “The feeling of falling in love, and realising it. That was the most beautiful thing to have happened to me on the show.” Jasmin and Aly often drop photos of each other on social media.

Jasmin was recently seen in the music video titled Pyaar Karte Ho Na with Mohsin Khan. She has previously appeared in a music video with Aly, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.