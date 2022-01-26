James first look: Puneeth Rajkumar plays a soldier in his last film

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, actor Shivarajkumar unveiled the first look poster of James, featuring his late younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar. The poster shows Puneeth in full army getup in the backdrop of a battleground. Judging from the poster, it seems Puneeth’s role is that of a soldier in James.

Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, James was the last movie that Puneeth acted in before his untimely death in October last year. The actor had completed all the major portions, except for a song and an action sequence. The director has reportedly decided to work with what he has and release the film on March 17, coinciding with Puneeth’s birth anniversary.

It is said that the Kannada filmmakers will withhold all of their releases for a week during the release of James as a mark of their respect towards Puneeth. The film also stars Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth, R. Sarathkumar, Tilak Shekar, and Mukesh Rishi among others.

Appu as James.. Happy Republic Day to all pic.twitter.com/k08vNxOrIt — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) January 26, 2022

Puneeth had approved multiple projects with various directors, including Pawan Kumar, Jacob Verghese, Santhosh Ananddram, and Dinakar Thoogudeepa among others. However, he passed away before they went on the floors. He had also played a cameo role in Lucky Man and performed a special dance number with Prabhudheva for director Nagendra Prasad’s upcoming movie. His passion project Gandhada Gudi, a documentary on the wildlife of Karnataka, is also getting ready to release in cinemas soon.