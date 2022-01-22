scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham shortlisted for the 94th Academy Awards

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8. The Oscars will be held on March 27.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 22, 2022 10:08:32 am
jai bhim oscarsJai Bhim is lead by Suriya and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham stars Mohanlal.

Suriya’s Tamil legal drama Jai Bhim and Mohanlal’s Malayalam actioner Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have found a place in the shortlist of 276 films which are in contention to get nominated at the 94th Academy Awards. This comes a couple of days after a few scenes from Jai Bhim were posted on the Oscars’ official YouTube channel.

The production company, 2D Entertainment which bankrolled Jai Bhim celebrated the news on Twitter, as it tweeted, “Into the #Oscars race! #JaiBhim makes it into the 276 films shortlisted by @TheAcademy for the 94th Academy Award nominations 💪”

The voting for the nominations will begin on January 27 and conclude on February 1. The nominations will be announced on February 8. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27.

Upon its release on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, Jai Bhim became one of 2021’s most acclaimed films. The movie is inspired by real-life events that happened in the 90s. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham won three National Awards including Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume Design. Written and directed by Priyadarshan, the film traces the battle exploits of the celebrated naval chief of Zamorin, Kunjali Marakkar IV, played by Mohanlal. It also stars Arjun Sarja, Sunil Shetty, Prabhudheva, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan among others.

Not just Jai Bhim and Marakkar, directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s Writing with Fire, a film about a newspaper run by Dalit women, has been shortlisted in the Best Documentary Feature category at the Oscars 2022.

