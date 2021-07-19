Jacqueline Fernandez joins Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona: ‘An experience I will cherish for a long time’

July 19, 2021 1:21:38 pm
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who made her South debut with the song Bad Boy in Saaho, will now star in Kichcha Sudeep’s multilingual film Vikrant Rona. She took to her social media handles and shared the announcement. The details about Jacqueline’s character have been kept under wraps.
“#BigAnnouncement Yes, I will be playing a special role in @VikrantRona. can’t wait to unveil my look in the film. Thank you @shaliniartss and @jackmanjunath for the amazing hospitality. Working with @KicchaSudeep is an experience I will cherish for a long long time,” she tweeted, adding, “@anupsbhandari VR will make India proud on a global level. Love to the entire team. #VikrantRona.”
Sudeep is excited to have Jacqueline on board for the film. He shared photos and wrote, “Two of my favs frm the photo shoot.. @Asli_Jacqueline. Saw the rough edit of the song. Thanks @AlwaysJani master, u r awsmnm,, n the hook step looks supaaaa. #shivu’s set looks humongous n special thanks has to go to #JackManju @shaliniartss For their passion,” he tweeted.
Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Madhusudan Rao, Ravishankar Gowda, Sandesh Jain, Karthik Rao, Siddu Moolimani, Dushyant Rai, Chitkala Biradar, Priya V, Samhitha and Vasuki Vaibhav.
Shalini Manjunath is the producer, while B Ajaneesh Loknath and William David are handling music and cinematography.
Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s period drama Hari Hara Veeramallu.
