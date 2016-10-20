It’s confirmed: Atlee to direct Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s next big-ticket film

Vijay and Atlee delivered this year’s second biggest hit, Theri Vijay and Atlee delivered this year’s second biggest hit, Theri

Ending weeks of speculations, Thenandal Films has confirmed that Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s 61st film will be helmed by young director Atlee. The production house hopes to recreate the previous success of the actor-director.

According to the reports, the makers have zeroed in on Nayanthara to play the female lead in the film.

The said project of Thenandal Films has been creating enough buzz in the Kollywood due to the big names attached to it. K V Vijayendra Prasad, noted screenplay writer and father of maverick filmmaker S S Rajamouli, has penned the script for Vijay’s next film.

Previously, Vijayendra has written screenplay for blockbusters like Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning and Magadheera.

While some reports claim that Oscar-winner A R Rahman has been tapped to compose music for the film, other reports suggest that the makers are likely to go ahead with GV Prakash, who has worked in Atlee’s two previous films. Prakash was the music director for Atlee’s debut film Raja Rani and Theri.

Earlier this year, Vijay and Atlee delivered this year’s second biggest hit Theri. Although, the film received mixed reviews from the critics, the film went on to become biggest blockbuster at the worldwide box office.

The film also helped Vijay to raise the stakes in the Kollywood box office game, so much so that producers and distributors were vying for the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of his upcoming film Bairavaa. However, eventually, Sri Green Productions bagged the rights of the film at an undisclosed price, which is touted to be the third highest price ever paid for a Vijay-starrer. Meanwhile, Arun Pandian’s A&P Groups will release Vijay’s 60th film in overseas market.

Bairavaa is fast nearing the completion as the film is set to hit the screens on Pongal next year. which is directed by Bharathan. The film is produced under the Vijaya Productions banner and has music from Santhosh Narayanan. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Satish, Aparna Vinod and Y G Mahendran in important roles.

