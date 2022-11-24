scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Is this why Rishab Shetty is miffed with Rashmika Mandanna?

Kannada movie star Rishab Shetty made no bones about his bitter feelings towards Rashmika Mandanna.

Rishab Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna are caught in a war of words. (Photo: Facebook/ Rishab Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna)

In what is being touted to be a tit-for-tat response, Kannada movie star Rishab Shetty has publicly dismissed a question about working with Rashmika Mandanna. In an interview, Rishab was asked to pick an actor — among Rashmika, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi — he would like to work in his film. Without naming names, Rishab made no bones about his bitter feelings towards Rashmika.

“I don’t like such (makes the sign of air quotes) types of actor. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi ji and Samantha ji very much,” said the Kantara star during a recent video interview with Gulte.com.

It didn’t take a lot of time for everybody to connect the dots that Rishab was responding to Rashmika’s gesture in an earlier interview. While talking to the host of Curly Tales YouTube channel, Rashmika made the sign of air quotes, instead of saying the name of the production house that offered her first film. “I took part in this thing called ‘Fresh Face’, I said okay for the competition because one of the teachers asked me to. I ended up getting the title. After they put my name and photo on the front page of the Times of India back then, I was getting back to my normal life when I suddenly got a call from this (makes the sign of air quotes) production house apparently. And I didn’t believe it, I thought it was a prank call,” Rashmika recalled.

And the way Rashmika avoided taking the names of those behind her first film garnered a lot of criticism on the internet. She made her screen debut in 2016 with Kirik Party, which was written and directed by Rishab.

Recently, Rashmika also expressed her pain of being consistently subjected to trolling on the internet. “Hi so.. A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago,” she captioned the long statement she posted on her social media handles.

