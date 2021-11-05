Inside Nusrat Jahan’s Diwali celebrations, see photos

Actor Nusrat Jahan on Thursday shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebration with her son and boyfriend Yash Dasgupta. Nusrat took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures of the celebration.

Nusrat and Yash were twinning in purple in a click shared on her Instagram stories. In the photo, the two are looking into each other’s eyes. In another picture, she is seen holding her son. Nusrat also posted a video from the Diwali celebration.

Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta spent some quality time in Kashmir recently. Nusrat had last month shared adorable photos and videos on Instagram, including one where she is holding Yash’s hand while enjoying a shikara ride. The actors also went pandal hopping during Durga Puja recently. Their pictures went viral on social media.

Ever since Nusrat delivered a baby boy, there were speculations about his father. On being asked about her ‘better half’, she had said, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”