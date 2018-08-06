India wins 2 golds and 2 silvers at International Chemistry Olympiad

India has won 2 silver, 2 gold at the International Chemistry Olympiad. (Picture used for representational purpose) India has won 2 silver, 2 gold at the International Chemistry Olympiad. (Picture used for representational purpose)

Four Indian school students have won two gold and silver medals each in the recently concluded 50th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) held in Bratislava in Slovakia and Prague in the Czech Republic.

Vadodara’s Dhyey Sankalp Gandhi and Jishnu Basavaraju from Hyderabad won gold medals while Sanchit Agarwal from Delhi and Aayush Kadam from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, won silver medals.

It was India’s 20th year of participation in the competition, which comprises theoretical and experimental examinations. So far, there have been 80 medal winners from India.

Students are screened for IChO after three stages of selection. In the first stage, at least 56,000 students gave a written exam in the subject. Selection in the next two stages was carried out by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), which is also the nodal centre for science olympiads.

