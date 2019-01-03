Income Tax raid at homes of Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivrajkumar, Sudeep and other Kannada stars

The officials of Income Tax department on Thursday morning launched a series of raids targetting the residences of popular actors and filmmakers of Kannada cinema. According to reports, the officials are leading the searching at about 25 locations belonging to the members of the Kannada film fraternity.

Actors Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivrajkumar, Sudeep, Yash and producers Rockline Venkatesh, CR Manohar, Vijay Kirgandur among many others have been raided by the IT officials.

It is noteworthy that the examination of financial transactions of Yash and Vijay is being done in the backdrop the huge success of their film KGF. Touted as an expensive Kannada film, it released on December 21 and smashed the previous box office records. It is said that the film is inching towards Rs 150 crore worldwide collection.

“I think the big budgets of The Villain, KGF and Natasarvabhouma must have caused these raids. I am not sure, though. But, it seems like the only reason as personally I have a clean record,” Sudeep told the media outside his residence in Bengaluru.

“We are cooperating fully, ” he added.

Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivrajkumar are the sons of late matinee idol Dr Rajkumar. The actors enjoy a huge fan following and are among the most sellable names at the box office in Karnataka. Sudeep is a known face across the country. He has acted in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu movies. He’s also known for hosting Bigg Boss Kannada.