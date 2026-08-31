IMDb Trending People India: Toxic’s Geethu Mohandas, Yash, Kiara Advani lead rankings

The latest IMDb Trending People in India list sees the cast and director of Toxic dominate the rankings.

The latest IMDb Trending People in India list is out, and the team of Yash’s period gangster drama Toxic is dominating the rankings.

Toxic director Geethu Mohandas has claimed the No. 1 spot, while leading man Yash has secured the second position. The film’s popularity is further reflected in the rankings of its female stars, with Kiara Advani at No. 4, Nayanthara at No. 5 and Rukmini Vasanth at No. 6.

The strong presence of the Toxic team comes amid the film’s theatrical run. The film’s five-day total stands at Rs 214.10 crore net in India, while its India gross collection is Rs 255.95 crore. Worldwide, Toxic has grossed Rs 285.20 crore so far.