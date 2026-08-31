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IMDb Trending People India: Toxic’s Geethu Mohandas, Yash, Kiara Advani lead rankings
Toxic's Geethu Mohandas, Yash and Kiara Advani feature among the top names on IMDb’s latest Trending People in India list.
The latest IMDb Trending People in India list is out, and the team of Yash’s period gangster drama Toxic is dominating the rankings.
Toxic director Geethu Mohandas has claimed the No. 1 spot, while leading man Yash has secured the second position. The film’s popularity is further reflected in the rankings of its female stars, with Kiara Advani at No. 4, Nayanthara at No. 5 and Rukmini Vasanth at No. 6.
The strong presence of the Toxic team comes amid the film’s theatrical run. The film’s five-day total stands at Rs 214.10 crore net in India, while its India gross collection is Rs 255.95 crore. Worldwide, Toxic has grossed Rs 285.20 crore so far.
The IMDb Trending People in India list also features the cast and director of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Mamitha Baiju has secured the ninth spot, followed by Nivin Pauly at No. 10, while director Girish A.D. features at No. 15.
The rankings are based on activity from IMDb’s global audience of more than 250 million monthly visitors.
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Toxic is set against the backdrop of post-colonial Goa between the 1940s and 1970s. It follows Raya (played by Yash), a ruthless gangster who violently seizes control of the city’s opium and smuggling empires.
The movie boasts a massive pan-Indian ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara as Raya’s powerful sister Ganga, Kiara Advani as his love interest Nadia, alongside Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened to positive reviews on August 21. An exceprt from SCREEN’s review read, “Bethlehem Kudumba Unit builds the romance beautifully using such small, simple moments. That’s why, when they finally admit their love for each other, it becomes one of the most beautiful interval blocks in recent Malayalam cinema. It’s not presented as a revolutionary moment, but since love is inherently revolutionary, so is this one. However, the movie doesn’t show everyone and everything as pitch-perfect. From Justin facing unfair marriage pressure from his family to Ashley’s mother emotionally blackmailing and manipulating her to sever her relationship with Justin, and her uncle, Alex (Vinay Forrt), adding fuel to the fire by pretending to be the family’s patriarch — since they all consider Ashley’s father to be an incapable man — Bethlehem Kudumba Unit subtly explores the different shades in the characters and locality well.”
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