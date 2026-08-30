‘I stand with you’: Rishab Shetty, Sudeep back Yash amid Toxic’s mixed response

Yash’s latest release Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened to mixed reactions from critics and moviegoers on August 26, which has impacted its box office collections in the following days. Amid the mixed response to the film, members of the Kannada film industry have rallied behind the actor.

In his tweet, Rishab Shetty expressed his gratitude to ‘The Rocking Star’ for placing the Kannada film industry on the global map. Rishab wrote, “As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed. Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous.”