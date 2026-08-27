‘I never stick to script’: Toxic director Geetu Mohandas’ old video goes viral amid trolling

Geetu Mohandas’ latest release Toxic, featuring Yash in the lead role, hit the theatres on August 26. But, the film is receiving backlash from a section of the audience. Amid the criticism, an old 2019 interview clip of director Mohandas went viral on social media. In the video, she opened up about her process of writing stories and executing them. The director had revealed that she never sticks to the script while making a film, and joked that the writer room of her film Toxic hate her for doing so.

During a conversation with Film Companion South around six years ago, Geetu was asked about her process behind writing a story and planning it. She replied, “I have no idea in my writing about where I am going. My process is quite crazy, erratic, and I arrive at it later. I don’t arrive at it right away. I don’t know the beginning, middle, end, the structure.. It doesn’t work like that for me. I don’t know where the character is heading then it heads somewhere. It’s an evolving process.”