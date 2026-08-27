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‘I never stick to script’: Toxic director Geetu Mohandas’ old video goes viral amid trolling
Toxic director Geetu Mohandas' old video saying that she never sticks to the script has gone viral, amid the film getting a largely negative response. However, the film opened with Rs 140 crore gross globally.
Geetu Mohandas’ latest release Toxic, featuring Yash in the lead role, hit the theatres on August 26. But, the film is receiving backlash from a section of the audience. Amid the criticism, an old 2019 interview clip of director Mohandas went viral on social media. In the video, she opened up about her process of writing stories and executing them. The director had revealed that she never sticks to the script while making a film, and joked that the writer room of her film Toxic hate her for doing so.
During a conversation with Film Companion South around six years ago, Geetu was asked about her process behind writing a story and planning it. She replied, “I have no idea in my writing about where I am going. My process is quite crazy, erratic, and I arrive at it later. I don’t arrive at it right away. I don’t know the beginning, middle, end, the structure.. It doesn’t work like that for me. I don’t know where the character is heading then it heads somewhere. It’s an evolving process.”
She went on to reveal that for her next film (talking about Toxic in 2019), she has a writer’s room to work on the script. “I have always written scripts by myself. For the first time, I have writers on board with me. I think they have all left the writer’s room. They have given up on me. They hate me. The reason is because I am not arriving at it. And this is the reason I don’t do any kind of narrations.”
ALSO READ | Mammootty’s Rappakal: Toxic’s Nayanthara, Geetu Mohandas’ 2005 film social media now hates
#GeethuMohandas‘s interview before starting of #Toxic:
“I write something else..
I shoot something else..
I Edit something else..
Then the film is out..
Then I’m happy..
I never stick to the script. When I’m meeting producers for my next film, I tell the same that you are not…
— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 27, 2026
The director further added, “I write something, I shoot something else, I edit something else, and then the film is out. Then I’m happy. I never stick to the script. Even while filming, like even now for my next film, I’m meeting with producers and stuff, so when I’m talking to them, this is the one thing that I keep telling them: ‘You’re not going to get what you’re reading. You’re not going to get what you’re reading!'”
While sharing the throwback video on X, a user wrote, “#GeethuMohandas’s interview before the start of #Toxic: ‘I write something else, I shoot something else, I edit something else. Then the film is out. Then I’m happy. I never stick to the script. When I’m meeting producers for my next film, I tell them the same thing: you’re not going to get what you’re reading.'”
Netizens trolled Geetu Mohandas for her old remarks in the comments. “Seriously…and dis time she fooled KVN production house.. and they fall for it,” a person wrote. “She even warned us,” a user joked, taking a dig at Yash’s Toxic. “These are a director’s words. Wow!” a third comment read.
About Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups
Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a period gangster action drama set against the backdrop of Goa. Besides Yash, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It has been produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
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