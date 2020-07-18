Kannada actor Hulivana Gangadhar dies due to coronavirus

Hulivana Gangadhar was 70. Hulivana Gangadhar was 70.

Veteran Kannada actor Hulivana Gangadhar has died due to COVID-19 in a private hospital, hospital sources said on Saturday.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital with severe respiratory problems and died last night.

A stage artiste par excellence, Hulivana Gangadhar featured in over 1,500 shows and acted in about 120 movies.

He is remembered for his remarkable performance in movies like Neer Dose, Kurigalu Sir Kurigalu and Shabdavedi.

