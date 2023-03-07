How rubbishing KGF turned Venkatesh Maha into an overnight sensation

Venkatesh Maha, the ‘two-movie-old’ filmmaker, perhaps bit more than he could chew during a recent interview conducted on the occasion of Women’s Day. Maha, along with writer-directors Indraganti Mohana Krishna, Nandini Reddy, Vivek Athreya, and Shiva Nirvana, took part in the interview posted on YouTube on March 5.

The discussion, which mostly centered around the portrayal of women, courted controversy when Maha spoke against KGF and how the character of the mother has been portrayed in it. Maha said that if sensible filmmakers like himself and others on the panel decided to set aside certain ethical reservations, they could easily make much better sword-wielding, goon-bashing commercial films than the makers who are being praised for such films at present. He later rubbished the portrayal of the mother’s character in KGF without naming the film. “I want to meet this utterly selfish woman who advises her son to amass wealth through whichever means, get surrounded by it at the time of his death. We applaud the hero and laud his efforts when he builds narrow cubicles for people who dig up gold for him; takes all that gold to the sea to get buried in it. What are we telling our audience? Why is the audience making these films big hits?” he asked.

Though the interview video has scored under one lakh views, the quoted bits, after being posted on social media, have created a storm. The fans of KGF took umbrage and targeted the director. The director’s comments have mostly been rejected by the filmmaking fraternity.

Nandini Reddy, a participant in the discussion, has apologized for having caused any hurt. Venkatesh Maha himself released a statement on Twitter, apologizing for the language he used while standing by the views he expressed.

Venkatesh Maha made a sensational debut in 2018 with his Care of Kancharapalem which received general and critical appreciation both, before winning several awards. The film was later remade in Tamil and Kannada also. His second feature – Uma Maheshvara Ugra Roopasya, was a remake of the Malayalam hit Maheshinte Pratheekaaram, and was a straight-to-OTT release. He has since directed a segment in Modern Love (Telugu) and had a role in Ante Sundaraniki that released last year. His next outing would also be as an actor in the upcoming OTT release Anger Tales.