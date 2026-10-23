How Rs 3 cr Premada Ooralli made Rs 107 cr: Shot by former waiter, team stayed in banquet halls

The year 2026 has been a remarkable one for small-budget films. The latest to join the success story is the Kannada film Premada Ooralli, which, made on a budget of nearly Rs 3 crore, has earned over Rs 107 crore. With multiple houseful shows even on Day 29, the film’s journey to success was far from smooth. On its release day, several theatres cancelled shows at the last minute, while producers remained hesitant to invest in its release. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the film’s cinematographer, Rajkanth SK, recalled warning a prominent producer that he would regret turning down the film. Today, he claims, the same producer is desperately seeking an appointment with the filmmaker.

From being a waiter to a celebrated cinematographer

Rajkanth is not a professionally trained cinematographer. In fact, he does not hold a college degree and has barely completed his schooling. However, inspired by a few people from his village in Hassan who worked in the costume and makeup departments, he decided to enter the film industry. Hoping to receive the same attention they enjoyed back home, he left Hassan and joined a pub in the housekeeping department. Soon, his contacts helped him find a foothold in cinema.

“While it was a new world to me, I constantly asked myself which was the most valuable job in the industry that would empower me. I realised it was being a cameraman,” he said.

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“As a cameraman, I can tell stories and give work to people. I was always interested in photography and learnt everything through phones. I worked as an assistant on a television serial, but they wouldn’t teach me anything. I would stand behind the director, watching the monitor and observing how things were created. I learnt to work at a fast pace and eventually learnt to operate drones. That was the newest thing back in 2014-2015. I would take up 15-20 projects a month operating drones.”

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‘I learnt from others’ mistakes’

Rather than allowing his limited formal training to hold him back, Rajkanth worked with different people across the industry, observing their techniques and learning from their mistakes.

“I would often imagine how I would have shot a scene differently while watching someone else do the work. All of that came in handy,” he said.

Today, he is the man behind the striking frames, camera angles and visual composition of Premada Ooralli, a film that initially began with a budget of Rs 1 crore.

Recalling how he joined the project, Rajkanth said, “When I joined the team, I understood their vision and what they wanted to achieve. Knowing their budget, I used all my contacts to bring down the cost of the cameras and equipment required for the shoot. Equipment that would cost Rs 25,000 a day was available to us for just Rs 11,000, thanks to friends and contacts. When we say low-budget, we don’t mean that we compromised on the quality of the film.”

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Initially, the film was financed by filmmaker Manoj Kumar’s brother and Mamatha Devendra. As expenses increased, more people from their circle came forward, with some investing Rs 10 lakh and others Rs 20 lakh. Eventually, the number of investors grew to around 15, although Rajkanth said he had personally met only seven of them.

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“They were all connected to directors and producers through their families. They believed in Manoj Kumar. When he made Akshi, he had borrowed money, but after winning the National Award, he repaid everyone. That earned him their trust. They knew their money wasn’t being wasted,” he said.

Despite the challenges, both the filmmaker and cinematographer remained hopeful about the film’s prospects.

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100 crew members and over a month of shooting in just Rs 3 cr budget

It might sound hard to believe, but Premada Ooralli was made with the support of an entire village. The production had more than 100 crew members working on a typical day, yet the team found ways to keep costs under control without compromising the film’s technical quality.

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“We had over 100 people on our crew every day. It was like running a big production house. But instead of booking separate rooms and lodges for everyone, we rented banquet halls, constructed temporary washrooms and had people sleep together in the same hall. We booked lodges for the actors. We paid Rs 50,000 to rent a banquet hall that could easily accommodate around 50 people. Many locals also helped us with accommodation,” Rajkanth said.

Most of the shooting took place in Hassan, where Manoj Kumar’s familiarity with the area proved invaluable.

“The director knew most people because he came from the same village. We didn’t have to pay much for locations. Many people allowed us to use their properties for free. Where we used fields, we paid small amounts to ensure the owners did not suffer any losses, particularly to their crops,” he added.

Consequently, much of the budget went towards the film’s technical requirements rather than the comforts of those involved in its making.

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The marketing strategy that became the talk of the town

Completing the film was only half the battle. By the time the team needed to promote and release it, there was little money left.

“We approached and pleaded with several producers to invest at least Rs 10-15 lakh towards the film’s release. We screened it for multiple producers. They liked the film, but nobody agreed to invest. No one showed interest,” Rajkanth recalled.

That was when Manoj Kumar came up with an unconventional marketing strategy. He got more than 10,000 radium stickers printed and put them on the backs of autorickshaws across Karnataka.

“He personally went around doing this. Each sticker cost around Rs 80, and it worked in our favour. The next step was printing invitation cards,” Rajkanth said. The stickers cost him between Rs 6 to 8 lakh.

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Instead of organising promotional events to draw crowds, the team approached people individually and invited them to watch the film.

“We went out, handed people invitation cards and invited them to watch the film as if we were inviting them to our wedding,” he added.

Last-minute cancellations, but the team refused to give up

The struggle continued until the film’s release. Several theatre owners who had initially agreed to screen it backed out at the last minute, with some prioritising a bigger release. Others allegedly refused to display its posters, claiming that prominent filmmakers had rented their theatres. Several shows were cancelled.

Yet the team remained confident that audiences would embrace the film.

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Despite having little promotional buzz, one single-screen theatre that went ahead with the screening sold more than 400 tickets by the second show, according to Rajkanth.

“People started dancing and shouting. Watching them enjoy the film, we felt that we had succeeded. Veteran journalists from Karnataka praised us, and word of mouth began to spread. From the second day onwards, we started receiving calls from theatres. Then Raghu sir approached Jayanna, who helped distribute the film across Karnataka, and the number of shows increased,” he said.

Tickets are being sold in black, earning extra Rs 5 lakh to theater owners

The film’s popularity has since sparked extraordinary scenes in rural theatres, with owners reportedly adding chairs and laying carpets to accommodate audiences.

“People are even sitting on the floor to watch the film. In some places, tickets are being sold in black for as much as Rs 500. This has created livelihoods for many people in Karnataka. It had been a long time since we heard stories of tickets being sold in black,” Rajkanth said. He added: “Theater owners are earning at least Rs 5 lakh extra from these tickets.”

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‘The producers who rejected us are having sleepless nights’

With the film now a box-office phenomenon, Rajkanth said producers who refused to back it are regretting their decisions.

“When we were looking for producers to help with post-production and the release, I approached a big name in the industry. I told him that if he let this film go, he would regret it later. I warned him that once the film was released, he wouldn’t be able to get an appointment with our filmmaker. He didn’t listen,” Rajkanth recalled.

“After the film’s release and the buzz around it, he called me and asked me to arrange a meeting with our filmmaker. I told him that wouldn’t be possible now. All the producers who rejected us are having sleepless nights because of their guilt and regret,” he added.

Premada Ooralli has now become the sixth-highest-grossing Kannada film in history and, by reported profit margins, the most profitable Kannada film to date. Its profitability has surpassed that of films such as Yash’s KGF and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara.

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Directed by Manoj Kumar, the film stars Shree Ram, Rangayana Raghu, Thapasawini Poonacha and Ramika Shivu.