How much did Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Updated: August 9, 2022 12:57:37 pm
Kannada movie star Sudeep’s latest movie Vikrant Rona has been making headlines for all the right reasons. If you are keeping track of media reports, the film is fast nearing Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. However, the producers have maintained radio silence when it comes to the kind of collection the film has made theatrically.
The film’s producer Jack Manju has refused to discuss the collection numbers. During a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Manju, however, claimed that he was in profit already, while rubbishing the reports of the film incurring loss at the box office. Last week, Sudeep held a media event to thank the audience and other stakeholders in the Telugu states for making the movie a hit.
It is safe to say that Vikrant Rona had a very good four-day opening weekend. The movie was released on June 28, which was a Thursday, amid a lot of fanfare in Karnataka and it continued its bullish run during the next three days. However, it seems the film failed to maintain that momentum during the weekdays.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to Ormax Media, a media consultancy firm, till Monday, the gross worldwide collection of Vikrant Rona didn’t even cross the Rs 100 crore mark. As per the box office break-up provided by the firm, in the last 11 days, the film has grossed Rs 58 crore in Karnataka, Rs 13 crore in the Hindi belt, Rs 7 crore in the Telugu states, Rs 3 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 75 lakh in Kerala and Rs 5 crore in the overseas market. As per these estimations, the film’s gross so far is pegged at Rs 86 crore. The film’s reported budget is Rs 95 crore.
Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, the film stars Sudeep as a heroic cop, who goes to a mystery village in coastal Karnataka to investigate a suspicious death. The film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
How much did Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check
Alia Bhatt is on her babymoon with Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor says ‘I went there too’
Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite
Chennai Petroleum cuts crude runs by 25% at Manali refinery
CBI sending summons to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with cattle smuggling scam
Global Health Treaty to prevent pandemics and regulate antibiotic use
Laal Singh Chaddha director’s dig at claim that Aamir Khan is paying his trolls: ‘Why have I been trolling him for free?’
Hansika Motwani on the ‘pan-India’ tag: Successful actors don’t introduce themselves as a ‘pan-India star’
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer review: A ‘smarter’ way to ‘fry’ those chips
Attempt to ‘assassinate’ TRS MLA: Suspended sarpanch’s husband held in Hyderabad
Freedom Sale: Get an Express All Access subscription at just Rs 75
10 Questions to Consider When Buying Term Life Insurance