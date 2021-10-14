scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Honsla Rakh song Saroor: Diljit Dosanjh tries to win over a pregnant Shehnaaz Gill

Honsla Rakh marks Shehnaaz Gill's film debut. Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, it releases on October 15.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 14, 2021 9:44:31 pm
diljit dosanjh shehnaaz gill honsla rakh saroor songHonsla Rakh also stars Sonam Bajwa.

The latest song from Honsla Rakh titled “Saroor” is out. The music video of the track features Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill at a baby shower, where friends and family of the couple are in attendance.

Honsla Rakh is a rom-com revolving around a couple played by Shehnaaz and Diljit, who refuse to take responsibility of their unplanned child. Shehnaaz’s character is seen moving out of Diljit’s life post her delivery. Even in the song “Saroor”, she doesn’t look very happy with her baby bump. Diljit, who portrays the loving husband, is trying his best to appease his pregnant wife in the video.

Also read |Diljit Dosanjh: Audience will get to see a full package of Shehnaaz Gill in Honsla Rakh

Honsla Rakh also stars Sonam Bajwa. In the trailer, we saw Diljit Dosanjh struggling to bring up his son. But soon enough, the kid becomes his confidante, even guiding his father on matters of the heart when he falls in love again, this time with Sonam. But just when all is well, Shehnaaz re-enters Diljit’s life.

Honsla Rakh marks Shehnaaz Gill’s film debut. The actor, who was mourning the demise of close friend Sidharth Shukla, started promoting the movie recently, much to the happiness of her fans.

Honsla Rakh has been directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. It is set to release in theatres on Friday.

