Honsla Rakh song Lalkaare: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa groove to an upbeat track, watch video

A new song from Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa family entertainer Honsla Rakh was released by the makers on Tuesday.

The upbeat Punjabi track, sung by Diljit, features the main cast grooving to the Punjabi lyrics, which is about letting go and having fun with your beloved.

Shehnaaz Gill is seen performing the choreography in a golden short dress, and then in a yellow salwar suit. The ladies look pretty as they match steps with the lead star. Diljt’s chemistry with both Sonam and Shehnaaz is crackling.

Honsla Rakh marks the film debut of singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill. Talking about his co-star, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh had earlier shared with Bollywood Hungama that Shehnaaz has done full justice to her part. “Shehnaaz has worked really hard for the film because there are many layers of her in it. I remember that when we were casting her, everybody was doubting whether she will be able to (play) the role as she has her own nature and charm. So, she has worked really hard and the audience will get to see a full package of her including humour, drama and emotions,” he said.

This will be Shehnaaz’s first screen appearance after the demise of her close friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Honsla Rakh will release in theatres on October 15.