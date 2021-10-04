Honsla Rakh song Guitar: Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are love-struck

The makers of Honsla Rakh on Monday released the track “Guitar” which is a typical romantic soft dance number. In “Guitar”, the chemistry between Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa is palpable. The dance moves are smooth and might just become your hook step this season.

Sung and written by Raj Ranjhod, and composed by Jsl Singh, the love ballad is expected to climb the charts soon.

While Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa have shared screen space in several Punjabi films in the past, including Super Singh, Sardaar Ji 2 and Punjab 1984, Honsla Rakh marks the movie debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame and singer Shehnaaz Gill.

Honsla Rakh’s trailer, which released recently, showed that the movie is a rom-com about a couple who refuse to take responsibility of their unplanned child. As the wife, played by Shehnaaz, walks out of her husband’s (Diljit) life, the father is left struggling to bring up the boy. But soon enough, the kid becomes his confidante, even guiding his father on matters of the heart. But just when things work out between Diljit and Sonam, Shehnaaz re-enters their life.

Honsla Rakh has been directed by Amarjit Singh Saron.