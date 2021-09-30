scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

Honsla Rakh song Channel No 5: Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa track is a good addition to your wedding playlist

Starring Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, Honsla Rakh is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film will hit the screens this Dusshera, on October 15. The film also stars Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 6:50:48 pm
Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill will release on October 15.

The first song of Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa starrer Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, titled “Channel No 5” was released on Thursday. Sung by Dosanjh and penned by Raj Ranjodh, the song is a peppy number that is sure to make it to the playlist of many this wedding season.

The three-minute-long song is picturised on the lead cast of Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz, Diljit and Sonam. It seems the trio is dancing at some wedding party. While Shehnaaz and Sonam look gorgeous in their lehengas, Diljit is dapper in his suited look. In the song, Shehnaaz’s character is visibly jealous of Sonam as she dances with Diljit. From the trailer of the movie, we already are aware of the love triangle between the three characters.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Diljit Dosanjh shared the song on social media and wrote, “5 Number Chanel Da… Aa Geya Gana @tipspunjabi Waleya de Channel Te.. #HonslaRakh Veere… 15th October ”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Written by Rakesh Dhawan, Honsla Rakh is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film will hit the screens this Dusshera on October 15. It also stars Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal, and marks Diljit Dosanjh’s debut as a producer under his banner Story Time Productions.

Also read |Diljit Dosanjh says he gives a ‘damn’ about getting work in Bollywood, hints at a bad experience: ‘Superstars honge ghar mein
shehnaaz gill honsla rakh song Shehnaaz Gill in a still from “Channel No 5”
Also read |‘Hope Shehnaaz Gill gets back to normal life, Sidharth Shukla must be wishing the same,’ says Pavitra Punia

Earlier this month, makers of Honsla Rakh said they are hoping to hear from Shehnaaz Gill. Producer Diljit Thind told Times Of India, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.” Shehnaaz has been coping with the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla who passed away at the age of 40 earlier this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor khan rubina dilaik abhinav shukla malaika rora
Yash, Kareena Kapoor, Rubina Dilaik: Six celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement