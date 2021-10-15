scorecardresearch
Friday, October 15, 2021
Honsla Rakh gets raving review from audience, Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh film gets ‘bumper’ opening

Honsla Rakh, stars Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. Fans have shared their review of the film calling it the perfect mix of emotion and humour.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
October 15, 2021 3:14:09 pm
shehnaaz gill, honsla rakhShehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh is out in cinema halls. (Photo: kirankaur_honslarakh/Instagram)

It’s a big day for all Shehnaaz Gill fans as her film Honsla Rakh hit cinema halls on the occasion of Dussehra. The Punjabi rom-com also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. With theatres having re-opened in north India after the pandemic induced lockdowns, Shehnaaz’s fans have thronged to watch their favourite on the big screen. This is Shehnaaz’s first release after the sudden death of her reported beau Sidharth Shukla in September.

Taking to Twitter, many of her fans showered love on Shehnaaz. They also gave a thumbs-up to her performance and the film. Calling it a perfect outing during the festive time, fans reviewed Honsla Rakh as the perfect combination of comedy and emotions.

A social media user tweeted, “Watching #HonslaRakh for my baby girl @ishehnaaz_gill. loved the movie cha gai sana so proud of u Shehnaaz Shehnaaz hui padi hai over all movie auesome @diljitdosanjh and Shinda loved them together bhut hi shandar movie banai hai #HonslaRakh #ShehnaazGill.” Another fan added that she along with everyone in the theatre whistled throughout Shehnaaz’s entry, “Shehnaaz ki entry I whistled pura theatre chikh rha.”

Also Read |‘When we love someone…’: Shehnaaz Gill talks about emotional attachment after Sidharth Shukla’s death

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist is going through a tough time having lost her close friend Sidharth Shukla to a heart attack on September 2. Her fans, who’ve stood beside her throughout also tweeted about supporting her in Sidharth’s absence. “The most strongest baby, the shining star. It’s your day babe, Honsla Rakh is already a hit one. Sending you all my love and best wishes, shine and smile bestie,” wrote a fan. A few of them also shared a news report by the local media, which said Honsla Rakh had a ‘bumper opening’ in Punjab and Delhi.

Checkout all tweets about Shehnaaz Gill’s Honsla Rakh:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read |Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s unfinished music video Adhura to release on Oct 21, fans welcome SidNaaz song

Ahead of the release of their film, Diljit Dosanjh had also shared a photo with Shehnaaz and called her a ‘strong woman’.  “Thanks Shehnaaz. You are a strong woman, stay like this,” Diljit captioned his photo.

Honsla Rakh tells the story of a single father (Diljit) who finds love again. That is when his former partner returns to his life. The film also marks Diljit’s debut as a producer.

