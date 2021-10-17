Honsla Rakh box office collection: Diljit Dosanjh-Shehnaaz Gill film off to a great start, earns Rs 11 crore in 2 days

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill’s Honsla Rakh is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. The makers of the movie are celebrating as it has shattered box office records of Punjabi films. On Sunday, Diljit took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. He shared a poster that featured the film’s box office collection on Friday and Saturday. While on Friday, the Shehnaaz Gill starrer managed to collect Rs 5.15 crore, on Saturday, the movie performed better and earned Rs 5.85 crore. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 11 crore.

“#HonslaRakh Veere… Shattered All PUNJABI Film Opening Records 💥 AAH CHAK 2 Heart 💞💞 2 Heart 💞💞 2 Heart 💞💞 Sarey Hearts Tuadey Lai 🤗 ENJOY WITH YOUR FAMILY FOLKS,” Diljit wrote as he shared the news with his fans.

Diljit Dosanjh also thanked his fans and their families for supporting Honsla Rakh. “Thank you so much for giving so much love to the film. I am reading all your tweets, watching your videos. I am happy that you are enjoying the film with your family,” the actor said in a video he shared on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Honsla Rakh marks Diljit’s first project with Shehnaaz Gill. Last week, the actor shared a picture of himself with Shehnaaz and called her a ‘strong woman’. “Thanks Shehnaaz. You are a strong woman, stay like this,” Diljit captioned the photo.

Honsla Rakh also marks Shehnaaz’s first project after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth had passed away on September 2 at the age of 40. After Sidharth’s death, Shehnaaz took a break to come to terms with the loss. However, she joined the promotions of the film recently.

Honsla Rakh tells the story of a single father (Diljit) and his struggles to find love again, only to find that his former lover has returned to his life. The film, which also stars Sonam Bajwa, marks Diljit’s debut as a producer. The film released in theatres on October 15.