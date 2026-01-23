‘Fail as a father’: Hiran Chatterjee’s daughter breaks down after actor’s ‘illegal’ second marriage to model Ritika Giri

Actor and politician Hiran Chatterjee recently married Ritika Giri in a private ceremony held in Varanasi. The news came as a shock to his fans as well as his close family, including his first wife, Anindita Chatterjee. Following the ceremony, Anindita filed a complaint against Hiran, accusing him of ‘torture’ and marrying Ritika without legally divorcing her. The situation became more complex when Ritika claimed that Anindita had been aware of their relationship for some time. Adding another layer to the controversy, Hiran’s daughter, Niyasa Chatterjee, publicly expressed her support for her mother.

On Wednesday evening, Anindita and Niyasa filed a case against Hiran and Ritika. At the police station, Niyasa, 19, shared an emotional statement about the impact of her father’s actions. She revealed that she had little contact or closeness with her father, and his sudden remarriage left her mentally shattered. She said, “What can I, as a daughter, even say? I found out through social media. My mother called me and said, ‘I’ve sent you something, check your phone.’ I’m seeing pictures of my father’s marriage right in front of me. My mother is crying. What is a daughter supposed to say? I’m telling the truth, I didn’t know. I’m finding out through social media. I see the fathers of my other friends, and I see my own father, and he’s doing this.”