‘Fail as a father’: Hiran Chatterjee’s daughter breaks down after actor’s ‘illegal’ second marriage to model Ritika Giri
Niyasa Chatterjee, daughter of Hiran and Anindita Chatterjee, revealed that she learned about her father’s second marriage to Ritika Giri through social media. He has not been in touch with his first family.
Actor and politician Hiran Chatterjee recently married Ritika Giri in a private ceremony held in Varanasi. The news came as a shock to his fans as well as his close family, including his first wife, Anindita Chatterjee. Following the ceremony, Anindita filed a complaint against Hiran, accusing him of ‘torture’ and marrying Ritika without legally divorcing her. The situation became more complex when Ritika claimed that Anindita had been aware of their relationship for some time. Adding another layer to the controversy, Hiran’s daughter, Niyasa Chatterjee, publicly expressed her support for her mother.
On Wednesday evening, Anindita and Niyasa filed a case against Hiran and Ritika. At the police station, Niyasa, 19, shared an emotional statement about the impact of her father’s actions. She revealed that she had little contact or closeness with her father, and his sudden remarriage left her mentally shattered. She said, “What can I, as a daughter, even say? I found out through social media. My mother called me and said, ‘I’ve sent you something, check your phone.’ I’m seeing pictures of my father’s marriage right in front of me. My mother is crying. What is a daughter supposed to say? I’m telling the truth, I didn’t know. I’m finding out through social media. I see the fathers of my other friends, and I see my own father, and he’s doing this.”
Later that day, Niyasa also shared an Instagram reel expressing her affection for her mother amid the turmoil. The reel included clip of them together, with a caption that read: “As far as I can remember, from the very beginning we’ve both relied on each other. You have carried every role in life on your own with incredible strength, love, and dignity. You are my mother, my father, my guide, and my biggest support. Thank you for everything. You are my hero, Mom.”
Earlier, in a conversation with The Indian Express, Niyasa said: “My father should have been the person to break the news, but instead I am getting to know about it from social media. I was returning from college when my mother called and asked me to check my phone. I saw my friends had sent me screenshots of my father and the girl’s wedding pictures. For me, my father can only be married to my mother. I really do not know how to handle the situation.”
Anindita Chatterjee, who has been married to Hiran since December 11, 2000, also spoke about her ordeal, saying: “We also have a 19-year-old daughter. I was facing torture for a long time, but I maintained silence for the sake of my daughter and our family.” Responding to Ritika’s claim that Anindita was aware of her husband’s relationship and had received a divorce notice, Anindita stated: “All the allegations that the girl has made are false. She says she has been with my husband for the past five years. But I was with him during the 2021 election campaign, and she was there as a party worker. I used to hear whispers about their affair. My friends would show me pictures from the girl’s social media account, but Hiran’s face was never revealed.”
Anindita also revealed that Hiran has not contacted them since the news of his second marriage broke.
