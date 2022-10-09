Hindi version of Kannada blockbuster Kantara to release on this date

Hombale Films, the banner behind Yash-led KGF movies, on Sunday announced that the Hindi version of its recent blockbuster Kantara will be released on October 14.

Written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada period action thriller was released on September 30. Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films said they have plans to release Kantara in more languages in the coming weeks.

“We wanted the world to see our distinct cultural identity that we are proud of. The movie spells out sacred customs and traditions, hidden treasures and generational secrets with the backdrop of uniquely rugged, charming landscapes of coastal Karnataka,” Kiragandur said in a statement.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows a Kambala champion, played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali (Kishore).

Kambala is an annual race, held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through parallel muddy tracks. Kantara belongs to a different genre than KGF, the period action film franchise, added the producer.

“The distinct storyline of the movie is surely going to intrigue the fans nationally as well as globally,” he said. In the press release, the makers also said that the Hindi version of the movie will be released in over 800 screens across India.

Kantara also features Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles.