Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Here’s when you can watch Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 on television

KGF Chapter 2, which is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, is all set to premiere on television.

Yash, KGF, KGF2KGF 2 was released in April 2022.

After breaking several records at the box office, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is all set to have its world television premiere on Sony Max. The Prashanth Neel directorial, which is one of the biggest blockbusters of this year, will premiere on Sony Max on September 18 at 8 pm. 

Talking about the television premiere, Yash said, “We, as a team, had the vision to create a great cinematic experience and wanted it to reach people in every part of our country and worldwide. KGF Chapter 2 brought cinema lovers together and told a powerful story that portrayed the hope mothers pin on their children. The kind of love the audience showered on us is incredible.”

He added, “I believe that cinema has no boundaries and goes beyond mediums, and television will always be very special for me. The TV premiere is a great opportunity to present our film, and I am looking forward for it to reach more audiences through Sony MAX. And I hope those who have seen KGF 2, will enjoy it all over again from their homes.”

KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. According to reports, the movie has collected more than Rs 1000 crore, becoming the second-highest grosser in India. 

