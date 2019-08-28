Here’s why KGF star Yash got teary-eyed

“For the very first time I saw tears in Rocking Star’s eyes,” actor Radhika Pandit revealed to her nearly one million followers on Instagram. She shared a picture of herself holding her baby Ayra and recalled the incident that made her husband Yash cry.

“We got Ayra’s ears pierced.. one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time I saw tears in Rocking Star’s eyes.. made me realise how precious these bonds are (sic),” she wrote on her Instagram account.

“Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!! (sic),” she quipped.

Yash and Radhika were blessed with Ayra last December around the time KGF Chapter 1 released and became a hit across the country.

Yash and Radhika met on the sets of television serial Nandagokul and started seeing each other. Following a 6-year courtship, the couple tied the knot in 2016 in a grand wedding ceremony.

Later, Yash and Radhika made their film debut together with 2008 film Moggina Manasu. So far the couple has worked in four movies together. Their last film was Santhu Straight Forward (2016), which was loosely based on Simbu’s Vaalu.

In other news, Yash is currently busy with KGF 2. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie recently created quite a buzz after the filmmakers roped in Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to play the main antagonist.

KGF 2 is expected to hit the screens next year.