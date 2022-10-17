scorecardresearch
Head Bush trailer: ‘Daali’ Dhananjaya plays a gangster who upsets Indira Gandhi

Directed by Shoonya, Head Bush stars 'Daali' Dhananjaya, Payal Rajput and Yogesh. The film is due in cinemas this Friday.

'Daali' Dhananjaya in Head Bush.

The trailer of Kannada actor ‘Daali’ Dhananjaya’s latest movie has impressed everyone. The promo video was also shown during Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss Kannada in presence of the show’s host, superstar Sudeep.

Head Bush is a colloquial term for playing the game of coin flipping. It’s mostly a game of chance and luck. The film is inspired by real-life incidents that happened in the 1970s. The film tells the rise of gangster MP Jayaraj, who became a nightmare for the ruling dispensation at the time. Judging from the trailer, it seems the filmmakers have added a generous dosage of violence and seem to have done a solid job in recreating the vintage Bengaluru city.

Dhananjaya plays the role of Jayaraj, who gets so blatant with the way he conducts his underworld business, he kills people in full public view with impunity. The trailer shows the visuals of Jayaraj attacking a cop in uniform and barging into a courtroom with a machete to presumably kill a witness. His actions were so brazen that it gets the attention of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the end of the trailer, Indira Gandhi could be seen compelling the Chief Minister of the state to check the growing atrocities of Jayaraj.

“At this time when KFI is presenting unique and original stories to audiences, we are here presenting a political-crime drama that had unfurled in the 70s,” tweeted Dhananjaya while unveiling the trailer.

Head Bush is based on the memoir ‘My Days in the Underworld’ by Agni Sreedhar, a former gangster, who has made a mark in Kannada pop culture as a writer and filmmaker. Sreedhar’s debut film as a screenwriter Aa Dinagalu was also based on the same book. The 2007 film also revolved around the ruthless ways in which Jayaraj conducted his criminal activities.

Directed by Shoonya, Head Bush also stars Payal Rajput and Yogesh. The film is due in cinemas this Friday.

