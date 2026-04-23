Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi dies at 30; AICWA says ‘profound loss to the entire film fraternity’

Divyanka Sirohi, popular Haryanvi actor and social media influencer, died on Tuesday. She was 30. Divyanka’s health deteriorated on Tuesday night, and her family rushed her to a nearby hospital. But she was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death is yet to be known.

Divyanka’s last rites were performed on Wednesday in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad by her brother Himanshu Sirohi. He told Dainik Bhaskar that she suddenly fell ill on Tuesday night, and died hours later.

Who was Divyanka Sirohi?

Divyanka was born in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh and resided in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad. She made a name for herself in the Haryanvi music scene, also emerging as a leading presence on social media. Divyanka had a huge following on Instagram, at around 1.3 million and enjoyed a strong recall from her TikTok days. Her feed was a mix of posts about work, fashion, and everyday life.