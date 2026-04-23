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Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi dies at 30; AICWA says ‘profound loss to the entire film fraternity’
Divyanka Sirohi suddenly got very ill on Tuesday night, passed out, and injured her head which led to bleeding. When her family rushed her to the hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival.
Divyanka Sirohi, popular Haryanvi actor and social media influencer, died on Tuesday. She was 30. Divyanka’s health deteriorated on Tuesday night, and her family rushed her to a nearby hospital. But she was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death is yet to be known.
Divyanka’s last rites were performed on Wednesday in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad by her brother Himanshu Sirohi. He told Dainik Bhaskar that she suddenly fell ill on Tuesday night, and died hours later.
Who was Divyanka Sirohi?
Divyanka was born in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh and resided in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad. She made a name for herself in the Haryanvi music scene, also emerging as a leading presence on social media. Divyanka had a huge following on Instagram, at around 1.3 million and enjoyed a strong recall from her TikTok days. Her feed was a mix of posts about work, fashion, and everyday life.
Having featured in over 50 songs throughout her career, she did her most enduring collaborations with singer Masoom Sharma. She gained popularity performing alongside Masoom at JCD College in Sirsa, Haryana. Her other frequent collaborators include Amit Saini Rohtakiya and KD. Divyanka’s most popular songs include Sunanda Sharma’s “Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu” and B Praak’s “Barsana Mila Hai”.
AICWA expresses sorrow
The All India Cine Workers Association took to X on Wednesday and shared their condolence. “We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity,” they wrote.
“Divyanka had made a significant mark in the Haryana film industry through her dedication, talent, and passion for her craft. Her sudden departure has left the industry in shock and disbelief. When an artist leaves us, the pain is felt deeply by fellow artists—because only an artist truly understands the struggles, dreams, and emotions of another,” they added.
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“In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this immense loss, and may her soul rest in eternal peace. You will always be remembered. Alvida, Divyanka Sirohi,” wrote the AICWA.
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