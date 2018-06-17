Happy Father’s Day: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly and Soundarya Rajinikanth share heartfelt wishes

Happy Father’s Day: Here’s how south Indian actors celebrated the day. Happy Father’s Day: Here’s how south Indian actors celebrated the day.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, south Indian celebrities have taken to social media to share some throwback photos and stories about their bond with the real hero of their lives, their father. Celebrities like Varun Tej, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj and Soundarya Rajinikanth took to Twitter to wish their fans a very happy Father’s Day.

Soundarya posted a black and white photo of the Thailavar and wrote, “To the greatest man I know !!! The one and only KING 👑 the one who lives what he preaches..knows only honesty, sincerity & hard work. I’m blessed and so grateful every single day to be born to this king..yes I am a princess 👸 #HappyFathersDay Appa !!! I love you too much ❤️”

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Facebook and wrote a long emotional and heartfelt note. The actor recalled how he had always wanted to have the man to man talk with his father but never really got the chance.

He wrote, “Like every son..I too idolised my father. He was my mentor, friend and hero. I remember wanting to grow up sooner..so that I could sit down for that “man to man” with him every now and then. I remember him as someone who knew everything..EVERYTHING. But just as I was evolving into this little man..I lost him. He left me with so many little and big things that I could never do with him..and worse..he left me with that “I wish I knew” feeling. There on..I mostly discovered the man he was through little snippets and anecdotes I got from people who knew him. From my mom, brother, his friends and colleagues..I discovered a side of my father I never knew. And today..who he is in my mind..is part who I knew through the 13 years of my life..and part who I’ve been told he was.”



Check out other messages:

To the greatest man I know !!! The one and only KING 👑 the one who lives what he preaches..knows only honesty, sincerity & hard work. I’m blessed and so grateful every single day to be born to this king..yes I am a princess 👸 #HappyFathersDay Appa !!! I love you too much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HX2NEI04Wu — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 17, 2018

Happpy Father’s Day popsi!! Thanku for being my… https://t.co/bm5eRkJFn0 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) June 17, 2018

You are my biggest inspiration, strength, critic, friend and what not, you are my everything. Love you the most dad #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/Z9PFG2rPEt — Sai bellamkonda (@BSaiSreenivas) June 17, 2018

You make me want to be the best version of myself. Thank you for always inspiring me, teaching me to never compromise on ethics and being the wind beneath my wings! I love you pops. Happy #Fathersday pic.twitter.com/kiE7DMt2TZ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 17, 2018

My biggest strength!

Love you nana!

Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there.. pic.twitter.com/lVhpyACIUf — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) June 17, 2018

Thank you for all the multiple things you do for us. The man you are and the person you’ve made me never diminish. Love you then, Love you now, Love you forever! Happy #FathersDay nana @themohanbabu ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DrMGuv1SYb — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 17, 2018

A letter to my Appa on his 15th anniversary , June 17th

LETTER FROM A POOR DAUGHTER

n ya #HappyFathersDay TO ALL🤗 pic.twitter.com/4hlT1nnrar — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) June 17, 2018

Since childhood, you’ve been my greatest support and always believed in me. You ensured we learn and earn without losing the human values. Thank you dad, thank you for everything. This #fathersday , I vow to try and set similar values as a father for my children in future. pic.twitter.com/Zig7DzJZ1b — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) June 17, 2018

Nivin Pauly, on the other hand, shared a short film on his Facebook account. He wrote, “Sometimes we all need a reminder to remember the hero in our lives.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd