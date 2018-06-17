Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Happy Father’s Day: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly and Soundarya Rajinikanth share heartfelt wishes

While Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a throwback photo of superstar Rajinikanth and tagged him as "the greatest man", Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote an emotional note about how his father left him with a feeling of "Wish I knew".

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2018 3:57:43 pm
rajinikanth gets warm wish from daughter Happy Father’s Day: Here’s how south Indian actors celebrated the day.
On the occasion of Father’s Day, south Indian celebrities have taken to social media to share some throwback photos and stories about their bond with the real hero of their lives, their father. Celebrities like Varun Tej, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj and Soundarya Rajinikanth took to Twitter to wish their fans a very happy Father’s Day.

Soundarya posted a black and white photo of the Thailavar and wrote, “To the greatest man I know !!! The one and only KING 👑 the one who lives what he preaches..knows only honesty, sincerity & hard work. I’m blessed and so grateful every single day to be born to this king..yes I am a princess 👸 #HappyFathersDay Appa !!! I love you too much ❤️”

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Facebook and wrote a long emotional and heartfelt note. The actor recalled how he had always wanted to have the man to man talk with his father but never really got the chance.

He wrote, “Like every son..I too idolised my father. He was my mentor, friend and hero. I remember wanting to grow up sooner..so that I could sit down for that “man to man” with him every now and then. I remember him as someone who knew everything..EVERYTHING. But just as I was evolving into this little man..I lost him. He left me with so many little and big things that I could never do with him..and worse..he left me with that “I wish I knew” feeling. There on..I mostly discovered the man he was through little snippets and anecdotes I got from people who knew him. From my mom, brother, his friends and colleagues..I discovered a side of my father I never knew. And today..who he is in my mind..is part who I knew through the 13 years of my life..and part who I’ve been told he was.”

Check out other messages:

Nivin Pauly, on the other hand, shared a short film on his Facebook account. He wrote, “Sometimes we all need a reminder to remember the hero in our lives.”

