Hansika Motwani on the ‘pan-India’ tag: Successful actors don’t introduce themselves as a ‘pan-India star’

Actor Hansika Motwani says that she is in a happy place. The Aranmanai actor recently completed her 50th film with Tamil movie Maha and has already signed seven more. While work keeps her busy even on her birthday, she turns 31 on Tuesday, she has something exciting to look forward to.

When quizzed about how she plans to celebrate her birthday today, Hansika says, “I am busy shooting all day and probably night. I have no plans as yet but I know that I am flying out with my friends for a vacation. My girlfriends have planned something after my birthday.”

Hansika enjoys a fan following in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries. The Mumbai-born actor is widely remembered for her work as a child artist in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi…Mil Gaya and television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

She eventually moved to South cinema and made her Telugu debut with actor Allu Arjun in ‘Desamuduru’ (2007), followed by Hindi film Aap kaa Suroor and again going south with Kannada film Bindaas and Telugu film Kantri.

Many actors are currently being tagged as pan-India stars for their work in multiple film industries and achieving a reach across India. However, Hansika, who has been doing the same thing since before the term was coined, doesn’t give much importance to this branding.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor says, “There can be a pan-India movie. You will never see a successful person introduce themselves as, ‘Hi, I am a pan-India star’. They will always say that ‘I am an actor, I am an Indian actor’ and that’s how I also address myself ‘Hi, I am Hansika Motwane, I am an actor’.”

She further acts, “I think I am an entertainer. That’s what I call myself. Yes, lines have blurred, barricades have moved, people are not saying ‘south cinema’, they are saying Indian cinema. I never think like that ‘oh I have always been a pan-India star’. Again, when I think like, that it will be my last day. My hustle will stop.”

In an earlier stage of her career, Hansika has worked with the biggest names in the film industries. Be it Suriya, Prabhu Deva, Siva Karthikeyan or Dhanush, Hansika has paired with the biggest names in the film industries.

Even though she is born and brought up in Mumbai, adjusting in South cinema came naturally to her. “I was welcomed by the industry with open arms. I learnt it and I enjoyed it. I wouldn’t say it was very different, I enjoyed it. I always say this that, when I work in front of the cameras, the only thing that I believe – be it in Hindi, French or South – the language is different but the emotion is the same. For me adaptation in different language industry is not very difficult because I have always enjoyed the process,” says the actor.

The actor is sure that in the coming times, the career map will only get better.

She says, “The map is only going upwards, that is for sure. The plan is to keep hustling. Officially I’ve 50 films, unofficially I am almost touching 57th or 58th film. I am busy working and The rest is just destiny and I feel its beautifully lined up for me,” she says.