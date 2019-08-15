Gumnaami teaser: Prosenjit Chatterjee plays Netaji

The teaser of National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming film Gumnaami is out. The Bengali film questions if Subhash Chandra Bose actually died in the crash of 1945 or was it just something that was spread as a false rumour.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee plays the lead role of Netaji in Gumnaami. From the teaser, it can be said that the film is not a biopic but an examination as to what might have happened to Netaji after the plane crash in 1945. Many believe that he lived as a monk and there are a few who also believe that he fled to Russia.

The film is based on the hearing of the Mukherjee Commission. The commission submitted its report in 2005 which raised many questions about Subhash Chandra Bose’s death. It also hinted that Bose might have lived as an ascetic in his later years. The findings of the report were never considered conclusive.

Gumnaami runs in two timelines: one examining the immediate events after Bose’s death and the other set during the Mukherjee Commission hearings. From the title, we can infer that the storytellers here believe that he indeed lived as Gumnaami Baba in his later years.

Director Srijit Mukherji’s film Ek Je Chhilo Raja recently won the Best Bengali Film award at 2019 National Film Awards.

Gumnaami releases on Pujo.