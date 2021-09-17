Golondaaj trailer: Dev hits a goal in Dhrubo Banerjee’s next

The trailer of Golondaaj, perhaps one of the most awaited films of the year, is here. Starring Dev in the lead, the film’s trailer is high on patriotism, just as fans expected. Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, the SVF production combines West Bengal’s love for football and its deep-rooted sense of nationalism.

The film is based on the life of father of Indian football, Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari. It not only gives us a deep insight into the life of the footballer, but also the era when football lovers dared to take on the British and chalk their own identity.

The two-and-a-half minute long trailer of Golondaaj promises a big scale production to the audience during the festival of Durga Puja. It is slated to release on October 10 in Bengali and Hindi.

While Dev plays the role of Sarbadhikari, Ishaa Saha, Indrashish Ray, John Bhattacharya, Anirban Bhattacharya, Alex O Nell and Srikanto Acharya will be seen in other important roles.

Fans are also looking forward to Dhrubo Banerjee’s next film. The director may not have been in the circuit for very long, but he has proved his mettle with films such as Durgeshgorer Guptodhan and Guptodhoner Sondhane. Both his directorials were runaway hits and much loved by audiences.