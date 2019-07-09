Girlfriend trailer: A love story of two misfits

The trailer of Marathi movie Girlfriend, starring Sai Tamhankar and Amey Wagh, is out. The film is directed and written by Upendra Shidhye.

The trailer highlights the pressure youngsters face when it comes to being in a romantic relationship.

Sai Tamhankar, who has acted in various Marathi, Hindi and Malayalam films, looks glamourous in the role of Alisha. She was last seen in critically acclaimed movie Love Sonia.

Amey Wagh, who made his Bollywood debut with Rani Mukerjee’s Aiyaa (2012), plays Nachiket, who is nerdy and has never been in a relationship, so much so that his mother even thinks that he is gay. The trailer features several moments where his friends and relatives tease him about his singledom.

The trailer of Girlfriend also gives us glimpses of the relationship between Nachiket and Alisha. How they grow in the relationship and how they tackle society is the crux of the lighthearted story.

Besides Sai Tamhankar and Amey Wagh, Yaron Karyekar, Kavita Lad, Sagar Deshmukh, Rasika Sunil and Isha Leskar will also play pivotal roles in Girlfriend. The movie is slated to release on July 26, 2019.