Girish Karnad dies at 81: Prime Minister Modi, Kamal Haasan remember the veteran actor-playwright

Actor-playwright Girish Karnad passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was 81.
Karnad first tasted success by writing plays in his native tongue Kannada, which he later went on to translate in English as well. Quite a few of those plays were later staged by some of the most renowned filmmakers. In fact, Karnad went on to receive the Jnanpith Award in 1998 for his contribution to the field of literature. Apart from the prestigious literary award, he was also honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.
He also received the Sahitya Academy Award and numerous National Film Awards.
While he didn’t frequently dabble in cinema as an actor, Girish Karnad consistently wrote plays for nearly four decades. He often used mythology and history to comment on topical issues. Some of his most notable works include Tughalak 1964 and Taledanda.
Prakash Raj on Girish Karnad
"THANK YOU GIRISH KARNAD JI for an ENRICHING..EMPOWERING..INSPIRING LIFE YOU LED ..RIP .. Every moment I lived with you is ALIVE . Will miss you ..but will cherish you for life ..," tweeted Prakash Raj.
'His demise has created a big void in the world of cinema and theatre'
"Saddened over the passing away of noted playwright, actor and director #GirishKarnad at the age of 81. My thoughts are with the members of his family in this hour of grief. His demise has created a big void in the world of cinema and theatre," tweeted journalist Rajat Sharma.
'Admired by all. A legend'
"He was all in one. His contribution to India cinema is history. He was theater and film. Legend. He was admired by all. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted PC Sreeram.
Former CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute
"Saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran actor, director and playwright Shri #GirishKarnad. My thoughts are with the bereaved family," shared former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Twitter.
'Terribly sad'
"Terribly sad!Love and prayers to @rkarnad and family. RIP #GirishKarnad," tweeted actor Shruti Seth.
PM Modi expresses grief on Karnad's death
Expressing grief over actor-playwright Girish Karnad's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace."
Actor Siddharth on Girish Karnad
Actor Siddharth shared Karnad's photos from his younger days and tweeted, "Rest in peace great sir. #GirishKarnad."
Kamal Haasan on Girish Karnad
Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Mr Girish Karnad, his scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable."
'In his death, we lost a cultural ambassador'
In a statement, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Jnanpith laureate writer and iconic actor/filmmaker Sri Girish Karnad. His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered. In his death, we lost a cultural ambassador. May his soul rest in peace."
You will be missed: Tisca Chopra
Tisca Chopra tweeted, "Deeply saddened at the passing of #GirishKarnad.. he was kind to let me rent his house in #Bandra when I 1st came to Mumbai.Spent many evenings chatting with him about theatre & writing..those chats had a deep impact on my choices at work.. #RIP dear friend. You will be missed .."
'A titan of modern Indian theatre now belongs to the ages'
Quizmaster Siddhartha Basu posted on Twitter, "Sad. A titan of modern Indian theatre, a cultured & distinguished polymath now belongs to the ages. With great conviction, he always stood up & spoke out for enlightened, progressive values. RIP #GirishKarnad"