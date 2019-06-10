Girish Karnad dies at 81: Prime Minister Modi, Kamal Haasan remember the veteran actor-playwright

Actor-playwright Girish Karnad passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was 81.

Karnad first tasted success by writing plays in his native tongue Kannada, which he later went on to translate in English as well. Quite a few of those plays were later staged by some of the most renowned filmmakers. In fact, Karnad went on to receive the Jnanpith Award in 1998 for his contribution to the field of literature. Apart from the prestigious literary award, he was also honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

He also received the Sahitya Academy Award and numerous National Film Awards.

While he didn’t frequently dabble in cinema as an actor, Girish Karnad consistently wrote plays for nearly four decades. He often used mythology and history to comment on topical issues. Some of his most notable works include Tughalak 1964 and Taledanda.