Actor-playwright Girish Karnad passes away

Actor-playwright Girish Karnad passed away on Monday morning at his residence in Bengaluru. He was 81.

Girish Karnad first achieved fame as a playwright in the early 1960s and then later went on to dabble in cinema down south as well as in Bollywood. He was conferred with the Jnanpith Award in 1998 for his contribution to literature and arts. Karnad was later also honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the government of India.

Born on May 19, 1938 in Maharashtra’s Matheran, Karnad also translated his own plays into English, some of which later went on to be staged and directed by filmmakers such as Ebrahim Alkazi, B V Karanth, Alyque Padamsee, Prasanna and Arvind Gaur among others.

Girish Karnad’s last directorial is the Kannada film Apna Desh, which is slated for release this August. His last Hindi movie as an actor was 2017’s Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, wherein he essayed the role of RAW Chief Dr Shenoy.

Girish Karnad is survived by his wife Dr Saraswathy Ganapathy and their two children.

More details awaited.